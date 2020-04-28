BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday afternoon that there will be two grocery distributions in May for Buffalo families in need.

The first distribution will be on Friday at the Belle Center located at 104 Maryland Street. The Belle Center will be giving away bags of free groceries to families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Northland Workforce Training Center is partnering with Independent Health for the second grocery distribution.

The distribution will take place on May 8 at the Northland Workforce Training Center located at 683 Northland Avenue. The groups will distribute healthy food bags to residents on the East Side from 10 a.m. to noon.

