Free Fitness in the Parks returning this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get outside and get active this summer? Independent Health and the YMCA may have just the thing for you.

Fitness in the Parks is returning to Western New York for its 10th season starting June 1, offering 15 types of fitness classes at 18 different outdoor locations. Over 500 free fitness classes will be offered during this year's program.

Classes will be held at multiple locations throughout Western New York, including Wilkeson Pointe, Delaware Park and Chestnut Ridge Park.

Can't make it to one of the locations? Don't worry, fitness classes will also be offered online. The classes can be accessed through Facebook Live on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara's Facebook page.

Registration is not required, all you have to do is show up to one of the outdoor classes or join online.

“All ages and skill levels are encouraged to safely join us in person or at home to get fit, have fun and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist at Independent Health. “This community-based program is designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles by offering free fitness classes in unique spaces – providing easy access and opportunities for you to start or continue your health and wellness journey.”

You can view the full 2021 schedule below: