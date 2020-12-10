Free Fitness at Canalside offerings extended through end of 2020

BlueCross Blue Shield of WNY and the Buffalo Waterfront say the popular virtual classes will continue and include a new dance fitness series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a way to stay in shape now that the changing weather means more time spent indoors?

BlueCross BlueShield in partnership with the Buffalo Waterfront says they are extending the popular Free Fitness at Canalside virtual exercise classes through the end of the year. The offerings will also include a new dance fitness series.

A new Funday Fitness class will be available every week on the Buffalo Waterfront website through December 19. Participants can take part in virtual up beat dance routines choreographed to the latest hits.

“As our community continues to adapt our routines in every way, BlueCross BlueShield is pleased to provide free options for individuals to enhance their overall health and wellbeing,” said Julie R. Snyder, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “BlueCross BlueShield’s free virtual classes will give individuals a healthy outlet, which is especially important this year and as the colder weather comes our way.”

The free classes are open to everyone regardless of fitness level or experience. The virtual videos go live every Monday at 11 a.m. and are taped using social distancing guidelines. The video will stay active for a week on the Buffalo Waterfront website until the next class is posted.