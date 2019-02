NEW YORK — If you want to try fishing or haven't updated your fishing license, you can still head out to the water this weekend and fish without facing any penalties.

Take advantage of New York State's "Free Fishing Days" Saturday and Sunday.

Regular fishing laws and regulations apply, but you don't need a license.

Here are the other free days planned for later this year:

June 29-30, 2019

September 28, 2019

November 11, 2019

Click here for more details on Free Fishing Days.