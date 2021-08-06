Free family Saturdays at Artpark return June 19

Free family Saturdays are returning to Artpark from June 19 through August 28.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Starting next week there is one more thing you and your family can do together up in Niagara County.

The event will run every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artpark Amphitheater, where families can take part in arts and crafts, stories and workshops. There will also be live performances for all ages.

This year the free activities will be enhanced with a new program called "Indigenous Ways of Knowing." Curated by Artpark’s Indigenous Arts Producer Michele-Elise Burnett, the program will feature treaty teachings and Wampum bracelets workshops, soap carvings, sonic storytelling, corn husk doll workshops, as well as Haudenosaunee dance performances and a performance of “Branche” by Cirque Barcode.

Admission and parking is free.