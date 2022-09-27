Free shuttle to the Adirondacks open to public this weekend

The service will run the first two weekends in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new free shuttle service is starting this weekend for people wanting to go to northern New York to enjoy the fall colors.

The shuttle is for visitors traveling to see the fall foliage in the Adirondacks in North Hudson.

The service will run the first two weekends in October from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls and Rooster Comb trailheads, as well as the Marcy Field Parking.

"The most beautiful fall foliage in the world is right here in our state, and New Yorkers deserve to take in the scenery in a safe and convenient way," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

"To ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the Adirondacks, New York and our many local partners are launching a new October shuttle that will help prevent congestion along crowded corridors in the High Peaks and continue to provide a quality outdoors experience this foliage season."

Announced in July, the shuttle provides people the opportunity to experience fall foliage without the inconvenience of driving to and parking at busy trailheads.

The shuttle stops at the same drop-off locations as the Route 73 Hiker Shuttle from Marcy Field in Town of Keene.

The October shuttle will operate the first two weekends of October. It will run on a loop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 1 and 2, as well as October 8, 9, and 10.

Dogs are not allowed on the shuttle.

Each shuttle can accommodate up to 20 passengers and seating is first come, first served basis.