Amherst dentist office offering free cleanings, extractions, and fillings for those in need

Cornerstone Dentistry is hosting a free dental work day for those in need of a free cleaning, extraction, or filling for Good Neighbor Day.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — Have you been putting off getting any dental work done? A local dentist office is offering people the opportunity to see them at no cost.

Cornerstone Periodontics and Dental Implants is hosting their free dental day on September 8 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be on a first come first serve basis for patients interested, and is the office's way to give back to the community.

At the free dental day, the office will be giving people the opportunity to get a free cleaning, filling, or extraction. People attending must be 18-years-old or older to participate in the opportunity.

Only 3 weeks away!!! FREE DENTAL DAY for the 716’ Posted by Cornerstone Periodontics and Dental Implants on Saturday, August 19, 2023