Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place at Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 38th annual Taste of Buffalo is only a few days away, and in addition to popular food vendors, this year's event will also feature a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This year Tops will have pharmacy tents set up at Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square where anyone 18 years old or older will be able to walk up and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pop-up clinic will be offering the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be administered by a licensed Tops pharmacist "in a safe, clean, and hygienic environment." The clinic will be happening both Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this free and convenient clinic to those attending the region’s largest two-day food festival,” said Director of Pharmacy, Matt Hamed. “To date we’re proud to have administered over 42,000 vaccines and are hoping that by making this so convenient for individuals and families that they take advantage of this unique opportunity.”