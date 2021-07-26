Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place at Niagara County Fair

The Niagara County Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine each day of the fair.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fair is a little over a week away, and in addition to popular fair attractions, this year's event will also feature a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Anyone 18 years old or older looking to get vaccinated at the fair will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For anyone between the ages of 12 years old and 17 years old, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available. Anyone who gets the Pfizer vaccine at the fair will be scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine after they get their first shot.

The Niagara County Health Department will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine each day of the fair. People are encouraged to register for the vaccine clinic in advance; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

"We are hoping that fairgoers will take advantage of this convenient opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves, their family, and their community,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness.