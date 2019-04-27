BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you need to do a little spring cleaning, the City of Buffalo is holding an event Saturday to help you get rid of some of the things you don't need anymore.

There's a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at St. John Baptist Church, located at 184 Goodell Street in Buffalo. You can bring household or personal papers only, such as confidential documents or statements.

Items like junk mail, non-confidential papers, envelopes, and magazines should be placed in your recycle tote and not dropped off at the event.

Western New York Coalition for Donated Goods is collecting clothing (worn or torn is okay), shoes, and textiles.

GObike Buffalo is also accepting bicycles in any condition. The Recycle-a-Bike program aims to teach at-risk students about bike repair and maintenance, along with health, safety, and protecting the environment. Participants build their own bikes from refurbished parts.