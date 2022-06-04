Free community garden hosted in Lackawanna

The event was aimed at combating food equity in the region and helping bring awareness to the food insecurity that exists in the City of Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — OLV Human Services hosted a community garden event for the residents of Lackawanna Saturday morning.

June is National Fruit and Vegetable Month and OLV Human Services said the event was aimed at combating food equity in the region and to help bring awareness to the food insecurity that exists in the City of Lackawanna.

According to the news release, master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension, and representatives from FeedMore of WNY and NOCO Buffalo River Compost, were there to help residents learn the basics of backyard gardening and composting.

Lackawanna residents also received garden starter kits, which included seeds, soil, compost, and instructions.