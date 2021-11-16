Aurora Theatre hosting free classic holiday movies

Classic holiday movies, a Hollywood-inspired display and special events will help families celebrate the season.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Families looking for a low-cost way to celebrate the holidays need to look no further than the Aurora Theatre.

The theatre is continuing its tradition of free classic holiday movies on weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Showtime is 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. "Hollywood Holidays" will also include a one of a kind Hollywood inspired display and special events.

As guests enter the lobby they will notice exhibits featuring original props, costumes and more from Universal's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," making a perfect backdrop for a family photo.

"Grinch Day" will be celebrated on Dec. 4. Highlights include costumed characters and weather permitting, an appearance on the Grinch's sleigh, one of two used in the movie.

Here is this year's schedule:

Friday, Nov. 26 – "The Grinch" the 2018 animated movie

Saturday, Nov. 27 – "Elf"

Sunday, Nov. 28 – "A Prince for Christmas"

Saturday, Dec. 4 – "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with Jim Carrey AND "Christmas Vacation" at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – "A Christmas Carol (1951)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – "A Christmas Story"

Sunday, Dec. 12 – "White Christmas"

Saturday, Dec. 18 – "The Polar Express"

Sunday Dec. 19 – "It’s a Wonderful Life"

Movies are free on a first come basis. The theatre seats over 600. Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask, but those who are unvaccinated must wear one unless eating or drinking in their seats.

During 'Hollywood Holidays' donations will be accepted for Kaely's Kindness, a foundation that helps teens with cancer.