Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check this weekend

ELMA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at the Elma Fire Company at 2945 Bowen Road in Elma on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations

If you can't get to the event, but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you by checking the office website for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.