Free child seat inspections happening Saturday in Erie County

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this weekend in Erie County.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding a free car seat safety check on Saturday, April 23 in Hamburg.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for the event below:

When: Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Newton Abbott Fire Company, 3426 Abbott Road, Hamburg

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.