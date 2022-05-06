Free child seat inspections happening in May in Erie, Niagara counties

The first car seat safety check is happening on Tuesday, May 10 and the second happening on Saturday, May 21.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so during the month of May in Erie and Niagara counties.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding two free car seat safety checks, with the first happening on Tuesday, May 10 and the second happening Saturday, May 21.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Tuesday, May 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional Information: Call or email to reserve a time slot

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: West Herr Subaru, 3559 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

Additional safety information: Please call or email Cathleen Davis to reserve a time slot.

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.