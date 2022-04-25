Niagara County Sheriff's Office holds free child passenger seat safety check at YMCA Lockport's Healthy Kids Day Event

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lockport YMCA.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office of Traffic Safety is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lockport YMCA located at 5833 Snyder Drive in Lockport.

The Office of Traffic Safety will be available to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. No appointment is necessary.

The event is sponsored by the YMCA Lockport for their Healthy Kids Day Event that is open to the public. The free event will include games, cooking demonstrations, bounce houses, a climbing wall and crafts.