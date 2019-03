ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department are holding a free child car seat safety check on Saturday, March 23.

It will be held at the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department at 11621 Genesee St., Alden from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Certified car seat technicians will inspect car seats for any damage or faulty mechanisms, as well as assist in seat installations.