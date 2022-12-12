Free certified lifeguard training for city of Buffalo youth

The Red Cross will host 4 sessions and registration is now open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is offering free and paid lifeguard training sessions in partnership with the Police Athletic League (PAL).

The Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training sessions will be offered to youth ages 16 - 21. All sessions will be held at the Cazenovia Poll on Abbott Road.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is encouraging all youth to apply, get certified and apply to be a lifeguard at one of the city's indoor pools this winter or an outdoor pool for the 2023 summer season.

Last summer, outdoor swimming pools in the City of Buffalo remained closed due to a shortage of certified lifeguards. "We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our City pools," said Mayor Brown.

🏊🏽‍♀️@MayorByronBrown & the City of Buffalo, in partnership with the @PalBuffalo will OFFER FOUR sessions of free & paid Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training for City of Buffalo Youth ages 16-21 🏊🏽‍♂️ Register today TODAY! SLOTS WILL FILL UP FAST https://t.co/jlPuVNOGxu pic.twitter.com/m5wSXb8uKE — PoliceAthleticLeague (@PalBuffalo) December 13, 2022

Registration is now open for all of the training sessions below:

December Certification: 12/26 - 12/30, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

January Certification: 1/14, 1/15, 1/21, 1/22, 1/28, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Saturdays & Sundays)

February Certification: 2/20-2/24, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

March Certification: 3/4, 3/5, 3/11, 3/12, 3/18, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Saturdays & Sundays)