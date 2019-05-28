AMHERST, N.Y. — Free car seat safety checks will be offered Saturday.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northtown Lexus on Sheridan Drive in Amherst, was coordinated by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Northtown Automative Companies.

Northtown Automative Companies bought $3,000 worth of car seats to give away during different events, including this one.

Upon inspection, replacements will be given to parents or guardians, so long as a child is present, if damaged or expired car seats are found.

