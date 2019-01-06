AMHERST, N.Y. — Parents and caregivers are invited to a free car seat safety check event sponsored by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Northtown Automotive.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at Northtown Lexus, located at 3845 Sheridan Drive (corner of Getzville Road) in Amherst.

Deputies will inspect or install child car seats and boosters.

Northtown Companies donated $3,000 worth of car seats for this and future events. Deputies will use the donations to replace damaged or expired car seats, but the child who uses the seat must be present.