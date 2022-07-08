Free car seat safety check in Niagara County

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to inspect car seats in Lockport and Pendleton to education parents on how to properly install seats.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee announced Friday that free car seat checks are being held in Niagara County this month.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to inspect car seats in Lockport and Pendleton to education parents on how to choose and properly install appropriate car seats for their children.

The first event will be held Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at the Pendleton Station Market on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton

Technicians will be on hand July 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension in Lockport. You will need to contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or at cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com to reserve a time slot for this location.

Another car seat safety event will be held Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza in Lockport.

If you cannot attend of these scheduled events, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

For more information on car seats and booster seats, including how to install them and choosing the right one, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.