BOSTON, N.Y. — People with young children can have their car seats checked for faults or damage on Saturday, February 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in North Boston.

The Erie County Sheriff's office is sponsoring the event and will provide certified car seat technicians for free.

The event will be held at North Boston Volunteer Fire Company at 5646 Herman Hill Road, Boston, NY.

