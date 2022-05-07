NYSP holding free car seat safety check in Boston Saturday

Troopers will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Boston at 8550 Boston State Road in Boston on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BOSTON, N.Y. — Parents needing a little help with car seat installation will be able to speak with certified technicians at an event hosted by the New York State Police.

A free car seat safety check will be held at he Boys and Girls Club of Boston at 8550 Boston State Road in Boston on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be on site to help install, inspect, and check child seats for free.