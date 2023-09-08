Free car seat inspection event for Niagara and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Governor's Traffic Safety Office announced upcoming free car seat safety inspections that will be available for both Niagara and Erie county residents.
The checks will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians on both Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 16.
Those locations people can go to are
- Lockport on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4pm -7pm at the County Public Safety Building on Niagara Street Extension
- North Tonawanda on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9am - 12:30pm at the Rescue Fire hall on Strad Avenue
- Alden on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9am - 1pm at Tractor Supply on Broadway Street
- Niagara Falls on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11am - 1pm at Veterans Memorial Park on 7000 Lockport Road
These events are apart of a year-round safety initiative where state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections.
For anyone who cannot attend these events but is looking to get their car seat checked, they can visit trafficsafety.ny.gov for a list of more fitting events around the state.