Free car seat inspection event for Niagara and Erie County

The Governor's Traffic Safety Office announced upcoming free car seat safety inspections.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Governor's Traffic Safety Office announced upcoming free car seat safety inspections that will be available for both Niagara and Erie county residents.

The checks will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians on both Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Those locations people can go to are

Lockport on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4pm -7pm at the County Public Safety Building on Niagara Street Extension

North Tonawanda on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9am - 12:30pm at the Rescue Fire hall on Strad Avenue

Alden on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9am - 1pm at Tractor Supply on Broadway Street

Niagara Falls on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11am - 1pm at Veterans Memorial Park on 7000 Lockport Road

These events are apart of a year-round safety initiative where state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections.