ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — In honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting free car seat inspections at substations across Western New York.

Car seats and boosters are one of the most effective ways to ensure a child's safety when traveling by motor vehicle. These methods reduce the risk of a fatal injury in a crash for infants by 71% and toddlers 54% when installed correctly.

Certified car seat technicians will provide free inspections and installations throughout the week at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 17

Clarence Substation

5 Town Place

4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Grand Island Substation

1856 Whitehaven Road

4-8 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

North Collins Substation

10571 Main Street

4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20

Springville Substation

65 Franklin Street

4-8 p.m.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highly recommends registering your car seat in the event of a safety recall. Every seat purchased should come with a postage-paid registration card, as well of means of registering online.

For more information, visit the NHTSA website.