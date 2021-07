The free car seat check will be on Monday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Explore & More to host a free car seat check on Monday, July 12.

The Sheriff's Office says certified car seat technicians will be on hand to check for proper installation and to provide guidance for selecting the correct seat and child passenger safety.

The car seat check will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum.