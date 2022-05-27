Free BPO tickets available to veterans, active military members on Memorial Day weekend

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will have two performance of the Star-Spangled Salute on Memorial Day weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced on Wednesday that it will be offering free tickets to veterans and active duty military members for its concert series over Memorial Day weekend.

BPO has a tradition of honoring fallen service members with an American concert over Memorial Day weekend. This year, a Star-Spangled Salute Friday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

These performance at Kleinhans Music Hall can be attended by veterans and active duty military members for free and their guests can receive a 20% discount on their tickets.

The Star-Spangled Salute will be conducted by conductor Bradley Thachuk of the Niagara Symphony of Ontario, Canada. The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus will also be joining the concert along with Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (BAVPA) graduate Jay Dref.

“Our Memorial Day weekend concerts have become an annual tradition for so many Western New Yorkers,” said Patrick O’Herron, vice president of marketing and communications. “Patriotic music has the incredible power to uplift us and unite us in the times that we need it most. We are honored to pay tribute to those we have lost in service to our country, and to give back to our veterans and active military by providing complimentary tickets.”

Tickets to the concert can be purchased at bpo.org, by calling the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000, or visiting in person at Kleinhans Music Hall on 3 Symphony Circle, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.