Buffalo students receive free bike helmets

About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday.

Justin Booth with GObike Buffalo talked more about what you can expect during that ride.

"One of the things that makes Buffalo bike-friendly is that we're so flat, and so to make a unique ride in the city, why not give the people one hill that you can climb over? Booth said.

"So yeah, the Skyway is 110 feet tall, and it's incredible views looking out into Lake Erie, and then coming back into the city and our downtown core, so we have a 13-mile loop that not only has you riding on the Skyway itself and out Route 5, but down Tifft Street and Hopkins to do a loop around South Park.

"It's about 13 miles in total, and we'll have the skyway closed down for a couple hours to let people do that loop as many times as they feel they can do it."

On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a ride from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again.