Fredonia woman dies in a single-car crash Friday on State Route 60

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Fredonia woman died in a single-car crash around noon on Friday on State Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret.

Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, of Fredonia was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that crashed. She was taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., where she later died.

The driver, 64-year-old David A. Korzeniewski of Fredonia, had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

New York State Police said the vehicle was traveling north on State Route 60 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.