x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fredonia woman dies in a single-car crash Friday on State Route 60

Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, of Fredonia was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that crashed. She was taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., where she died.
Credit: NYSP Facebook page
New York State Police patrol car

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Fredonia woman died in a single-car crash around noon on Friday on State Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret.

Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, of Fredonia was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that crashed. She was taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., where she later died.

The driver, 64-year-old David A. Korzeniewski of Fredonia, had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.  

New York State Police said the vehicle was traveling north on State Route 60 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Families support Kids Escaping Drugs, even after dealing with their own losses

Before You Leave, Check This Out