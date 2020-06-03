FREDONIA, N.Y. — This is the night people in Fredonia have been waiting for.

Earlier Friday night, show hosts from "Small Business Revolution" addressed community members in Fredonia after they won a national contest to host the reality TV program.

The show is expected to bring $500,000 worth of economic resources to the area.

The hosts tell us they're excited to get started working with local businesses and figuring out their marketing needs, as well as their building make-over needs.

The street festival goes until 9:00 p.m.and that's when a community "Pub Crawl" is set to begin.

We'll have updates on the event coming up live from Fredonia Friday night at 10 and 11.

