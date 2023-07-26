Fredonia Village Board votes on ending its contract with popular scooter rental company after a year

Fredonia welcomed the popular scooter rental company a year ago but has decided to part ways and end the contract.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — On Monday, the Fredonia Village Board voted on keeping or getting rid of the popular scooter rental company that made its debut to their streets last summer.

The scooter company, Bird, requires riders to download its app and scan the QR code on the handlebar of the scooter to prompt the start of a ride. Riders for the scooters are required to be 18 years of age or older, and are highly encouraged to wear a helmet while riding.

Bird Scooters came to the village last July 2022, and were approved by the board on a one year agreement that was recently reviewed, and decided to end the contract.

There were specific locations in the Village of Fredonia where people were not permitted to ride the scooters which included

SUNY Fredonia’s campus

Barker Commons

Forest Hill Cemetery

Anyone who attempted to ride through those locations would experience their scooter to power down once on the premise.

The 4-1 vote to end the contract was made in the recent Monday meeting by the board because the company had violated the villages code by storing the scooters on private property, and caused a general mess around the village for local residents.

The company allows riders to park scooters wherever they end their ride. "Park your vehicle neatly in a designated parking area—and make sure to keep access ways clear," is what Birds website states under the 'how to bird' page.

This was not the case though as board members noticed that the scooters were being left on their sides in the middle of sidewalks, residents driveways, and yards.