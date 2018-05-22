FREDONIA, NY — Following a 2 On Your Side investigation, the Fredonia Village Board approved a loan Monday that will go toward fixing the filthy tap water in the community.

Last November, we first reported on the murky water coming out of taps in Fredonia and in response, the New York State Health Department sent the village a $1.4 million emergency loan to make the necessary repairs.

The loan money is for replacing the old, cast iron water mains that are believed to be the cause of discolored water on six Fredonia streets.

A $900,000 grant coupled with a $600,000 loan taken out by the village is being used to make improvements at the village’s water treatment plant.

Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis Lays out the time frame for completion. She says the Village will continue to apply for grants to cover as much of the $1.6 million cost of the project as possible. They're getting a year-long loan from the state for $1.4 mil. of that. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/QWfzuqMolf — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 22, 2018

The goal is to have all of the work done before the end of the year.

© 2018 WGRZ