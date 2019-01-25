FREDONIA, N.Y. — People in Fredonia are wondering when they're going to get safe drinking water after a Fredonia college student's tweet went viral.

Pierson Panepento sent a tweet showing what the water coming out of the pipes at his home on Lambert Avenue looked like.

2 On Your Side previously reported that work on the pipes would be complete some time in December, weather permitting. Panepento lives on Lambert, one of six streets scheduled to to have the pipes replaced. He and his house mates have been using bottled water to get by until the pipes on the street are replaced.

"I do brush my teeth when I can with bottled water but usually from the sink. As far as drinking only bottled water," Panepento said.

2 On Your Side spoke with Fredonia's mayor, Athanasia Lanis. She says two streets, James Place and Pleasant Avenue, have new pipes installed and that the old ones will be removed once a test is done to make sure the new pipes are functioning. She's waiting on the contractor to notify her that the work is done and says she drives by to oversee the progress regularly.

"Originally they told us about 4-6 weeks, but I'm not sure that's an option we can talk about right now, talk about right now because of the weather," Mayor Athanasia Lanis told 2 On Your Side.

The snowy conditions and cold have slowed things down, but Mayor Landis is confident that progress will continue and that residents will soon have safe drinking water.

"We are taking care of our infrastructure right now have 3 or 4 big projects going on."