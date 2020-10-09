Fredonia residents asked to boil and conserve water; water not meeting DOH standards

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents in the Village of Fredonia.

In a message from New York State, the water is currently not meeting New York State Department of Health Standards for cloudiness.

According to the message: "A water sample taken 9/9/20 showed turbidity levels of I. I turbidity units. This is above the maximum allowable standard of 1.0 turbidity units. Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."

Officials are also asking residents so conserve water until further notice and that you must boil all water used for cooking and drinking