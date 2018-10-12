FREDONIA, NY- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fredonia Monday afternoon.

Fredonia Police Chief Brad Meyers said around 2 p.m his officers were called to a home on Liberty street for a person locked inside a bathroom with an unknown medical condition.

"While on scene assisting the fire department a subject attacked one of the officers with a weapon" said Meyers. "The officer retreated out of the house into the street and he was left with little choice but to fire at the assailant resulting in that individuals death."

Chief Meyers said the weapon involved was a knife.

Meyers did not release the identity of the victim or the police officer involved but he did say the officer has been on the job for more than 15 years. Which is also how long its been since a Fredonia police officer discharged a firearm.

We are on the scene of a reported officer involved shooting on Liberty Street in Fredonia.

I just got off the phone with the Chautauqua County Coroner who says he is on scene.

The investigation is being turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office and per New York State law, the Attorney General has been contacted.

Neighbor Ryan Wysong said he was doing homework in his living room when he heard the gunshots.

"I heard two gunshots and there's a huge window in the room. So I thought it was coming from behind me, so I heard these two distinct noises I started to move toward the front of my house and that's when I heard another two pairs. So two gun shots, then a few seconds later, ten seconds later I heard another 2."

Officers were at the home late into the evening executing a search warrant to find any additional evidence.

The officer involved is on administrative leave.