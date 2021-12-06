Fredonia High School lockdown Monday morning caused by student with a pocket knife

The main campus went into lockdown around 9:10 a.m. The student was taken into custody and no one was injured.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Fredonia High School went into lockdown Monday morning in response to a reportedly "unruly" student who was found to have brought a pocket knife to school.

Around 9 a.m. the main campus went into lockdown, according to a statement put out by the school. Fredonia’s trained staff and local law enforcement resolved the situation quickly.

The student was taken into custody and no one was hurt.

Fredonia Central School District Superintendent Brad Zilliox said in the statement:

"Please be assured that the safety of Fredonia’s students, staff, and community is our paramount concern. For this reason, our District and staff are trained and prepared to respond to these types of situations in a calm and deliberate manner. We thank everyone for their professional actions and for keeping our students safe. Throughout the day today, we will be offering counseling services to any students or staff who may need additional support.