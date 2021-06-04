Police: Suspect in custody in Frederick shooting, 2 hurt

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick are responding to a report of an active shooter in the city Tuesday morning.
Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was first reported just before 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.
Wivell said there were two victims in the shooting, but there is no word yet on their conditions.
The sheriff's office reports a suspect has been taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near Nallin Farm Gate
This is a developing story.
