Police: Suspect in custody in Frederick shooting, 2 hurt

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick are responding to a report of an active shooter in the city Tuesday morning.

Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was first reported just before 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Wivell said there were two victims in the shooting, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

The sheriff's office reports a suspect has been taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near Nallin Farm Gate