Franklinville sidewalk plow breaks down, repairs underway

In a Facebook posting, the Cattaraugus County village apologized for the disruption in service.
A look down Main Street in Perrysburg shows several inches of snow still covering sidewalks.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — An equipment breakdown will leave sidewalks in the Village of Franklinville unplowed for Tuesday.

In a Facebook posting, officials in the Cattaraugus County village said its sidewalk plow is currently broken and several attempts made to repair it were unsuccessful. 

The Superintendent of Public Works is attempting to rent one until the village plow is repaired and apologizes to residents for the interruption in service. 

"Please know that this is a top priority, and our Public Works Department is working to get this resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding."

