Franklinville man arrested for possessing stolen fireworks

Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and unlawfully selling fireworks.
FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — A Franklinville man was arrested on July 2 for allegedly stealing illegal fireworks, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, was found to be in possession of illegal fireworks during a traffic stop on State Route 98 in the Town of Great Valley. Troopers determined the illegal fireworks were stolen from a business in McKean County, PA.

Faliero was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and unlawfully selling fireworks. Faliero was with appearance tickets for Great Valley Town Court, where he is due to appear in September.

