Franklinville man arrested for possessing stolen fireworks

Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and unlawfully selling fireworks.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — A Franklinville man was arrested on July 2 for allegedly stealing illegal fireworks, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, was found to be in possession of illegal fireworks during a traffic stop on State Route 98 in the Town of Great Valley. Troopers determined the illegal fireworks were stolen from a business in McKean County, PA.