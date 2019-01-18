TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Franklin Elementary & Middle School in Ken-Ton school district were in lock-out Friday afternoon due to a police incident in the neighborhood.

Police and school officials say there was no threat to student safety. Students were dismissed just after 3:30pm.

The district issued this statement on their website:

Franklin Middle School and Franklin Elementary School have initiated a lock-out due to an ongoing police situation in the neighborhood. This situation does not involve the schools or students and there is no threat to student safety. However, students will not be dismissed until the all-clear is given by police. All parents are asked to stay clear of the area and await further instructions, which will be communicated via automated phone/text message and posted to the website as soon as additional information is available.