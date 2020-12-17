Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs wins $50,000 grand prize

Almost 3,000 small businesses entered the promotion and Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was chosen to win the grand prize.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Barclays US Consumer Bank named a local business as the winner of its "Small Business Big Wins" promotion.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is the recipient of a $50,000 grand prize.

The Buffalo restaurant is known for its custom brand of signature hot dogs.

Nearly 3,000 small businesses nationwide shared their stories of determination, perseverance through essays and photos. The top 10 were selected and showcased online, followed by a voting period that took place from December 4-14.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was converted into a war room and commissary kitchen to help feed New York-area doctors, nurses and frontline medical professionals at local area hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

“The small business community has suffered so many devastating blows over the course of 2020,” said Nancy Parnella, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays. “At Barclays, we understand that small businesses are the economic and cultural heart of their communities. This contest is our way of helping those businesses and in turn each of their respective communities.”

“Things like this never happen to my brother [Frank] and I,” said Paul Tripi, co-owner of Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs. “We’re blessed to have had the opportunity, and we’re thankful for everyone involved.”

In addition to the $50,000 grand prize, Barclays awarded the other top 10 finalists a cash prize. Barclays also awarded 50 participants of the contest $1,000 through a random drawing.