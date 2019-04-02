BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Councilman David Franczyk is the longest serving councilman in Buffalo’s history. When his term ends in December, he’s calling it quits for the legislative body.

Franczyk says he will never be done with politics, it's been a part of his life from childhood. He says it's time for a generational shift.

Franczyk, who will turn 65 in July, says he is proud of his accomplishments, “whether it was housing issues with slumlords or introducing recycling.” He was a staunch supporter of historic preservation and the Buffalo Central Terminal.

He recalled a physical attack by former Mayor James Griffin. “He didn't like something I said so Jimmy Griffin ran into my office and says the urban legend he grabbed my tie to pull me out of my seat, but he actually grabbed my neck and pulled me up.”

They later became friends and served together on the council.

Franczyk is forever grateful for his years of service. “There is such a sense of awe and you're kind of touched that people had enough faith in you to keep representing their interests."

The Fillmore District Councilman will not rule out running for Buffalo Comptroller.