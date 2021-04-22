Fox Valley Country Club sold to Clarence investors

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A local ownership group has acquired the third — and last — local golf course owned by C-Bons International Golf Corp.
In a deal that has been in the works since the winter, Clarence investors JPR Fox Valley Development LLC has paid $750,000 for the 130-acre Fox Valley Country Club property at 6161 Genesee St. in Lancaster. The new ownership group is led by James Barron, Buffalo Drilling Co. president
Fox Valley had been owned by a C-Bons affiliate, Fox Valley Golf Inc., according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
You can read the full article by going to Buffalo Business First's website.