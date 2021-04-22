Fox Valley Country Club sold to Clarence investors

The deal marks the fourth time since Fox Valley opened in 1991 as a private golf course that the Lancaster club has had new owners.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A local ownership group has acquired the third — and last — local golf course owned by C-Bons International Golf Corp.

In a deal that has been in the works since the winter, Clarence investors JPR Fox Valley Development LLC has paid $750,000 for the 130-acre Fox Valley Country Club property at 6161 Genesee St. in Lancaster. The new ownership group is led by James Barron, Buffalo Drilling Co. president

Fox Valley had been owned by a C-Bons affiliate, Fox Valley Golf Inc., according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.