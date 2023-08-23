Fox Run explores another expansion at Orchard Park campus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fox Run at Orchard Park is in the early stages of another expansion at its senior living campus.

While the plan is still in its infancy, the organization has started to work with a consulting firm on an independent living expansion that could add up to 70 apartments and patio homes to accommodate current and future residents. With 180 independent living units, Fox Run is already home to one of the region's largest independent living communities.