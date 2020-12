Fowler's Chocolates Inc., which has been in operation since 1910, acquired Wahl's Candies Inc., the Cheektowaga candymaker whose roots dates to the late 1930s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pre-Christmas deal has united two of the region's oldest candymakers.

Fowler's Chocolates Inc., which has been in operation since 1910, acquired Wahl's Candies Inc., the Cheektowaga candymaker whose roots dates to the late 1930s.

Wahl's went on the market as its owner, Michael Wahl, is considering retirement. Fowler's was one of several parties interested in purchasing the business.