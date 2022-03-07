Independence Day fireworks and safety Tips

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says when it comes to fireworks displays, the best option is to go somewhere safe and secure, and not at your home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fireworks displays are well underway across Western New York, and with just 24 hours to go before Independence Day, law enforcement is reminding people of safety tips to keep in mind, especially if you plan on using them at home.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office does not recommend the use of fireworks at home and stresses that the safest option is to enjoy fireworks in a controlled and safe space, perhaps somewhere organized by your town, village, or city.

But for those choosing to use them at home, Detective Dan Walczak says it's important to keep certain things in mind.

For starters, don't go overboard. Remember, the amount of fireworks considered for personal use are about within the limits of what's legal. More than than that could be teetering on illegal.

Another important reminder, Detective Walczak says do not make fireworks at home. While the internet has loads of "how to's" posted at your fingertips, it's a very dangerous thing to do.

As for distancing?

The recommendation is to be at minimum 50 to 100 feet away before lighting them, to ensure no harm is done to you or others.

"Burns are not good for your body. Third-degree burns, that's a high thermal yield of aluminum, magnesium. ... Metals that burn extremely hot are associated with pyrotechnics," Walczak said.