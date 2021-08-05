Four years' worth of data reveals a real estate market that's rebounding — and then some

There were 12,012 total commercial and residential real estate transactions in the first half of this year for a total of $6.175 billion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County economy is rebounding, according to a Business First analysis of January-to-June real estate transactions recorded in the Erie County clerk’s office.

There were 12,012 total commercial and residential real estate transactions in the first half of this year for a total of $6.175 billion.

By comparison, there were 8,617 real estate deals for the same period in 2020, totaling $4.135 billion in transactions. In 2019, the first half of the year saw 11,092 transactions for $4.573 billion. In 2018, there were 11,446 deals equaling $4.793 billion.