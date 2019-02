BUFFALO, N.Y. — Financial tech company Smart Asset just put out its list of the country's healthiest housing markets, and four Western New York towns rank in the top 10.

Depew ranks number one, followed by Lackawanna at number two, West Seneca at three, and Cheektowaga at seven.

Their study was based on a number of housing factors, including cost, home values, average years people live in a home, and the ease of sales.