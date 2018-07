BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people were shot overnight in the Fruit Belt neighborhood, two of whom are suffering serious injuries.

According to Buffalo Police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the 200 block of Grape Street between North Street and Best Street.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

We will update the story as we learn more information.

© 2018 WGRZ