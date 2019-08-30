BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a boat rescue near the Erie Basin Marina on Thursday evening.

Buffalo firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to help four people stuck in this boat being battered up against the rocks.

The Coast Guard said the three adults and one child on board made it off safely, but it's another reminder to pay attention to high wind and small craft warnings before hitting the water.

The Coast Guard said weather impacted the boat.

